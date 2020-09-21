Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county now has 6,102 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 743 were considered active Monday, a decrease of 67 from Sunday’s total. Health officials said 5,300 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 88.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 76% of the new cases reported Monday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 60,980 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 645 total probable cases. Of those, 212 were considered active, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 10.01% on Monday.
Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 51% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m. Testing has been canceled for Monday, however, due to weather.
For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Aggieland Trump Parade
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.