Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 101 new cases Wednesday as active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 101 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Both deaths were men who had been hospitalized; one was in his 70s and one was in his 80s. No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 11,441. Of those, 1,356 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of 10 from the day before. This is the first time since Dec. 15 the number of active cases did not increase. Tuesday's number of active cases, 1,366, was an all-time high in Brazos County. Officials said 9,953 cases are considered recovered.

There were 49 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,160 total probable cases. Of those, 304 were considered active, and 1,856 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.