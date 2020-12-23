Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 101 new cases Wednesday as active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 101 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.
Both deaths were men who had been hospitalized; one was in his 70s and one was in his 80s. No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 11,441. Of those, 1,356 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of 10 from the day before. This is the first time since Dec. 15 the number of active cases did not increase. Tuesday's number of active cases, 1,366, was an all-time high in Brazos County. Officials said 9,953 cases are considered recovered.
There were 49 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,160 total probable cases. Of those, 304 were considered active, and 1,856 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Forty people were hospitalized in Bryan-College Station for treatment related to the virus, one fewer than Tuesday’s total, according to the health department. Brazos County hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were 73% full on Wednesday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.28% on Wednesday. Health officials said 121,323 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
COVID-19 tests will be available at locations in Bryan and College Station today. In College Station, the testing site will be at Brian Bachmann Community Park on Rock Prairie Road will be open until 7 p.m. In Bryan, tests will be offered at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St., until 5 p.m.