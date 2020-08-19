Brazos County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The county now has 4,225 total cases. Of the total cases, 252 are considered active, which is one fewer than Tuesday’s total; 3,922 have recovered, which is 20 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 37,081 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 461 more than Tuesday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.39.
There were 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 67%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 55%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.