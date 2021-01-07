Brazos County reports 175 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 58 people hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the highest number of daily new cases reported since the pandemic began.

Thursday was the third straight day the Brazos County Health District reported a new highest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began.

Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, six fewer than the day before.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,824. Of those, 1,263 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 55 from the day before. Officials said 11,421 cases are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday was the seventh straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 95% capacity, and intensive care units were at 104% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.53% on Thursday. Health officials said 134,601 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.