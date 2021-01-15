Brazos County reports 172 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 172 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.

This is the second-highest number of new cases reported in a single day in the county since the start of the pandemic. The highest was 175 on Jan. 7. This is also the 16th straight day Brazos County officials have reported more than 100 new cases of the virus.

Fifty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,880.

Of those, 1,749 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 64 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Thursday’s total of 1,685.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials said 11,980 cases are considered recovered.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.