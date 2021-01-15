Brazos County reports 172 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 172 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.
This is the second-highest number of new cases reported in a single day in the county since the start of the pandemic. The highest was 175 on Jan. 7. This is also the 16th straight day Brazos County officials have reported more than 100 new cases of the virus.
Fifty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,880.
Of those, 1,749 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 64 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Thursday’s total of 1,685.
Officials said 11,980 cases are considered recovered.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.83% on Friday. Health officials said 141,214 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 55 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 2,754 total probable cases. Of those, 359 were considered active, and 2,395 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 17% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 151 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.