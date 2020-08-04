Brazos County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has 3,953 total cases. Of the total cases, 511 are considered active, which is 17 fewer than Monday’s total; 3,396 have recovered, which is 35 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 31,407 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,222 more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.59.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is two fewer than Monday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 63%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 76%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Monday.