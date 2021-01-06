Brazos County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 64 county residents hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the highest number of daily new cases reported since the pandemic began.

Wednesday was the second straight day the Brazos County Health District reported a new highest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began.

Sixty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, three more than the day before.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,649. Of those, 1,208 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 61 from the day before. Officials said 11,301 cases are considered recovered.

Wednesday was the sixth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 93% capacity, and intensive care units were at 96% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.48% on Wednesday. Health officials said 133,393 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.