Brazos County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.
The county now has 4,719 total cases. Of those, health officials said 527 were considered active Monday, an increase of nine from Sunday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,141 people had recovered on Monday, 10 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said 88% of the new cases reported Monday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 47,148 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 346 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 18 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 418 total probable cases. Of those, 148 are considered active and 270 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.01%.
Seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Monday, which is one fewer than Sunday’s total. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 69%, and intensive care units were at 51% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.