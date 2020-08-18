Brazos County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The county now has 4,206 total cases. Of the total cases, 253 are considered active, which is three fewer than Monday’s total; 3,902 have recovered, which is 17 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 36,620 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 344 more than Monday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.49.
There were 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is three fewer than Monday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 72%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 51%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
County jail update
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk told the county’s commissioners Tuesday morning that 19 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and are being isolated. Kirk said that eight detention officers and one detention staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.
Two detention staff members are currently hospitalized due to the virus, he said; one was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and the other has been in the hospital for more than a week. The staff member who has been in the hospital for a longer time period is improving, Kirk told the commissioners court.
Of the 550 total inmates in the county jail, 190 are being quarantined or restricted because they were in dormitories with someone who tested positive.
“I want to thank you for your prayers, ask you to continue your prayers for our staff, and also to commend the heroic treatment they are getting at St. Joseph Hospital,” Kirk said.
The detention center’s active coronavirus case count reached 44 inmates and eight staff members in early August; one week ago, the jail had 12 active inmate cases and seven active cases among detention officers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
