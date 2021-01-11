 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases; 74 county residents hospitalized
breaking top story

Brazos County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases; 74 county residents hospitalized

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, as hospitalization numbers soared and active cases continued to climb.

Seventy-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is 16 more than the day before and the most since the start of the pandemic

With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 13,378.

Of those, 1,617 cases were active on Monday, an increase of 27 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Sunday's total of 1,590.

Officials said 11,620 cases are considered recovered.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 92% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.73% on Monday. Health officials said 137,434 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,587 total probable cases. Of those, 398 were considered active, and 2,189 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 141 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

No symptoms are required to get tested. The test is an oral swab and people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

In Grimes County, tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774.

To make an appointment up to 24 hours in advance, visit texas.curativeinc.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

