Brazos County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases; 74 county residents hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, as hospitalization numbers soared and active cases continued to climb.

Seventy-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is 16 more than the day before and the most since the start of the pandemic

With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 13,378.

Of those, 1,617 cases were active on Monday, an increase of 27 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Sunday's total of 1,590.

Officials said 11,620 cases are considered recovered.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 92% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.73% on Monday. Health officials said 137,434 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.