Brazos County reports 134 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, adjusts death total to 122

Brazos County health officials reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and adjusted the county's death total from the virus to 122, which is an increase of 25.

Health officials said there were 25 COVID-19 deaths since June 2020 that were reported directly to the Texas Department of State Health Services and not locally to the health district. Health officials said they have "worked on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future."

Of the 25 new deaths reported Thursday, 15 were men and 10 were women. One person was in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, seven in their 70s, five in their 80s and four in their 90s.

This is the second-highest single-day total of new cases reported in Brazos County. The most was 145 on June 17.

The county has recorded 10,219 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 854 remained active Thursday, an increase of 51 from Wednesday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,243 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 58 from the day before.