Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county has recorded 10,346 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 981 remained active Friday, an increase of 127 from Thursday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,243 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, which is the same total from the day before.

Health officials said because they use a rolling 14 day average for active and recovered cases and no case investigations occurred on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 due to Thanksgiving, the recovered case number in Brazos County will stay the same Friday and Saturday.

Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is one fewer than Thursday’s total.

Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 84%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 73% full.