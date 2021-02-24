Brazos County reports 125 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,072.
Of those, 577 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 25 from the day before. Officials said 16,287 cases are considered recovered.
Thirty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 90% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.52% on Wednesday. Health officials said 179,237 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 21 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,624 total probable cases. Of those, 202 were considered active, and 3,422 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.