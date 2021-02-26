Brazos County reports 121 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,283.

Of those, 708 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 73 from the day before. Officials said 16,367 cases are considered recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 92% capacity, and intensive care units were at 112% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.54% on Friday. Health officials said 181,197 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 16 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 3,640 total probable cases. Of those, 161 were considered active, and 3,479 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.