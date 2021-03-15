Brazos County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases rose from 866 over the weekend to 873.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 18,266 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began a year ago.

Officials with the Health District said 17,172 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy on Monday. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,802 total probable cases. Of those, 149 were considered active, and 3,653 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 70% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.