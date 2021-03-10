Brazos County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,940.

Of those, 868 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of 13 from the day before. Officials said 16,851 cases are considered recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.41% on Wednesday. Health officials said 190,647 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.