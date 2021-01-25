 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases decline
Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, as the county's number of active cases declined.

Monday's new cases brought the overall number of cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began to 14,931.

Of those, 1,553 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 23 from Sunday’s total. Officials said 13,218 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is two more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.7% on Monday. Health officials said 153,967 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 24 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,985 total probable cases. Of those, 398 were considered active, and 2,587 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 38% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 160 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

