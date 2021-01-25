Brazos County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, as the county's number of active cases declined.

Monday's new cases brought the overall number of cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began to 14,931.

Of those, 1,553 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 23 from Sunday’s total. Officials said 13,218 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is two more than the day before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.7% on Monday. Health officials said 153,967 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.