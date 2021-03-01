Brazos County reports 110 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Health officials reported another 110 cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.

The county has confirmed 17,393 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, 723 cases were active Monday, officials said, an increase of 15 from Friday’s total.

Officials said 16,462 cases were considered recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy on Monday.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,653 total probable cases. Of those, 163 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 57% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.52% on Monday. Health officials said 182,651 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.