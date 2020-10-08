Brazos County reports 107 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

This is the first time since Sept. 5 that health officials have reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The county now has recorded 6,901 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 652 were considered active on Thursday, an increase of 36 from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,189 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 71 from the day before.

There were 25 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 839 total probable cases. Of those, 148 were considered active, and 691 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 107 new cases reported Thursday, health district officials said 67% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.01% on Thursday.