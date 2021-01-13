Brazos County reports 106 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 106 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.
Sixty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,592.
Of those, 1,674 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 35 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Tuesday’s total of 1,639.
Officials said 11,770 cases are considered recovered.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 121% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.8% on Wednesday. Health officials said 138,712 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 28 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,629 total probable cases. Of those, 274 were considered active, and 2,355 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 148 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District are planning a Wednesday news conference with local officials and hospital administrators to discuss the pandemic and vaccination efforts. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be viewed at theeagle.com.