Brazos County reports 106 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 106 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

Sixty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,592.

Of those, 1,674 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 35 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Tuesday’s total of 1,639.

Officials said 11,770 cases are considered recovered.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 121% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.8% on Wednesday. Health officials said 138,712 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.