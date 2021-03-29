 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases drop over weekend
Brazos County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases drop over weekend

Brazos County health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county fell from 909 over the weekend to 878.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,173 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,063 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy on Monday. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.49% on Monday. Health officials said 225,617 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,884 total probable cases. Of those, 82 were considered active, and 3,802 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 232 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

