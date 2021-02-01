Brazos County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 15,712.

Of those, 1,520 cases were active on Monday, a decrease of three from the day before. Officials said 14,015 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is three more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.74% on Monday. Health officials said 161,318 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,216 total probable cases. Of those, 428 were considered active, and 2,788 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.