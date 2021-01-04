Brazos County reports 104 new cases of COVID-19; 61 county residents hospitalized with virus

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 104 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Health officials said a man in his 60s who was hospitalized died after being treated for COVID-19. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 137 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.

Sixty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which was six more than Sunday's total.

With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,335. Of those, 1,071 cases were active on Monday, an increase of 51 from the day before. Officials said 11,127 cases are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the fourth-straight day health officials have reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.

Brazos County hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were 98% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.