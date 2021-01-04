Brazos County reports 104 new cases of COVID-19; 61 county residents hospitalized with virus

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 104 new cases of the virus on Monday.
Health officials said a man in his 60s who was hospitalized died after being treated for COVID-19. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 137 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.
Sixty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which was six more than Sunday's total.
With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,335. Of those, 1,071 cases were active on Monday, an increase of 51 from the day before. Officials said 11,127 cases are considered recovered.
This is the fourth-straight day health officials have reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.
Brazos County hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were 98% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.42% on Monday. Health officials said 131,012 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,398 total probable cases. Of those, 302 were considered active, and 2,096 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 14% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.