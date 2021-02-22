Brazos County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday.

The county has confirmed 16,888 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, 533 cases were active Monday, officials said, an increase of 19 from Sunday’s total.

Officials said 16,155 cases were considered recovered Monday.

Thirty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy on Feb. 12, the last time the numbers were updated, according to the Brazos County Health District.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,553 total probable cases. Of those, 191 were considered active, and 3,362 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 83% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.