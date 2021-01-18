Brazos County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 14,192.
Of those, 1,857 cases were active on Monday, a decrease of one from the day before. This is the first time the number of active cases in the county declined since Jan. 3.
Officials said 12,183 cases are considered recovered.
Sixty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 83% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.82% on Monday. Health officials said 144,528 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,788 total probable cases. Of those, 390 were considered active, and 2,398 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 43% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 152 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Intro
Atlanta, Georgia
Memphis, Tennessee
Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham, Alabama
Washington, D.C.
Boston, Massachusetts
Bimini, Bahamas
Ghana
The civil rights struggles in the United States and the end of colonialism in Africa came at the same time and naturally the movements dovetailed.
In 1957, the Kings went to Ghana in West Africa to attend its independence ceremony from Britain, according to the King Encyclopedia at Stanford University. In the capital of Accra, he met then-Vice President Richard Nixon, among others.
His first overseas trip, Ghana a profound effect on King. Upon his return to the United States, he said, "Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it."
Before the pandemic, Ghana was emerging as a prime tourist destination not just in West Africa but the entire continent. It is open to US visitors. While many people come for the beaches, wildlife and food, it also holds important historical sites.
That includes Cape Coast Castle, which was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade. A visit there is a somber reminder of centuries of oppression and its ramifications during MLK's time up to today. Victoria Road, Cape Coast, Ghana, +233 024 587 3117
India
Online
If you're simply not able to make it to any of these places in person this year, trace the journeys of King online at Stanford University's extensive King Institute. It's a deep dive into his life, yet easy to navigate.