Brazos County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With Monday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 14,192.

Of those, 1,857 cases were active on Monday, a decrease of one from the day before. This is the first time the number of active cases in the county declined since Jan. 3.

Officials said 12,183 cases are considered recovered.

Sixty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 83% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.82% on Monday. Health officials said 144,528 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.