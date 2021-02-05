Brazos County reports 102 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 102 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.

The county has reported 16,073 cases of the virus among county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,468 cases were active Friday, officials said, a decrease of six from Thursday’s total. Officials said 14,424 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is eight fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Thursday that the community vaccine hub at the Brazos Center administered 4,987 vaccination shots through Thursday after having an initial goal of 5,000. Stewart added that around 4,000 people have already signed up for vaccination appointments through CHI St. Joseph Health for next week at the vaccine hub.

