Brazos County reports 102 new COVID-19 cases Friday; hospitalization rate below 15% for seventh day

Brazos County health officials reported 102 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday, as hospitalization rates in the region stayed below 15% for the seventh consecutive day.
The county has reported 16,073 cases of the virus among residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,468 cases were active Friday, officials said, a decrease of six from Thursday’s total. Officials said 14,424 cases are considered recovered.
Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is eight fewer than the day before.
On Friday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 12.62%, marking the seventh day it has been under 15%. After seven consecutive days of a hospitalization rate under 15%, certain business occupancy restrictions can be lifted such as allowing restaurants to return to 75% capacity, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
There were 82 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Friday — four fewer than the previous day — and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 650 staffed hospital beds in the region, 104 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.64% on Friday. Health officials said 166,712 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 25 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 3,330 total probable cases. Of those, 445 were considered active, and 2,885 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 181 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 1,717 cases in Burleson County, 53 more than the previous day. Of those, 519 are active. Twenty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 2,948 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of 27. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 58 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 643 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,162 cases, an increase of seven. Officials said 293 cases are active. Thirty-four people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,626 cases, two more than the previous day, with 214 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-three Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,228 cases, with 122 of those active, DSHS reported. Thirty-three county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,525 cases — 15 more cases than the previous day — with 455 that are active. DSHS officials said 29 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 2,865 cases, 19 more than the previous day. Of those, 943 were active. Seventy-nine Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 10,410 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.1 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Friday, there were 10,259 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 14.8% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 38,128 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, 410 more than Thursday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 23,575 total cases. Of those, 687 are active and 22,513 have recovered. There are 91 hospitalized and 372 who have died.