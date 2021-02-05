Brazos County reports 102 new COVID-19 cases Friday; hospitalization rate below 15% for seventh day

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.64% on Friday. Health officials said 166,712 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 25 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 3,330 total probable cases. Of those, 445 were considered active, and 2,885 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 181 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reports 1,717 cases in Burleson County, 53 more than the previous day. Of those, 519 are active. Twenty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.