Brazos County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases decline

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to decrease Tuesday, as health officials reported 101 new cases of the virus among county residents.

To date, the county has reported 14,293 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,806 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 51 from Monday’s total. Officials said 12,335 cases are considered recovered.

Seventy-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is four more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 83% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.8% on Tuesday. Health officials said 145,916 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,800 total probable cases. Of those, 382 were considered active, and 2,418 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.