Brazos County reports 1 death, 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Health officials said a man in his 70s who was hospitalized has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 5,569 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,029 were considered active Thursday, an increase of four from Wednesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,492 people had recovered as of Thursday.
Health officials said 68% of the new cases reported Thursday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 52,405 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,175 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 43 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday.
To date, health officials have reported 485 total probable cases. Of those, 110 are considered active and 375 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.63%.
Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 73% and intensive care units were at 48% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites – three in College Station and two in Bryan – will be set up in Brazos County in September.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5. No appointments are needed. Walk-up or drive-up testing is available. Patients do not have to have symptoms or be Brazos County residents to be tested. Patients are asked to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification when being tested.
The first free mobile testing site will be held a the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station on Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 14-18 from noon to 8 p.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan will be a free mobile testing site from Sept. 21-25 from noon to 8 p.m.
Henderson Park in Bryan will hold free mobile testing on Sept. 26 and 27 from noon to 8 p.m.
The final free mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brazos County this month will be held at Brazos Fellowship in College Station Sept. 28-Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DAVACO and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to provide the upcoming mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County.
More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
