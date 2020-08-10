Brazos County reports 1 death, 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Health officials said a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized has died. No other information about the woman was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 49 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 4,069 total cases. Of the total cases, 322 are considered active, which is nine fewer than Sunday’s total; 3,698 have recovered, which is 22 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 33,120 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 309 more than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.28.
There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is six more than Sunday’s total. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 66%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 63%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday through Wednesday in Brazos and Grimes counties.
Testing at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but people without an appointment can get tested. Appointments can be made by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
No appointment is necessary for testing at the Progressive Outreach Center, 615 W. Virginia St. in Navasota. Testing will begin at 8 a.m., with the line closing at 4 p.m. For more information about the Grimes County testing, call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.
