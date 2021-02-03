Brazos County reports 1 death, 108 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 108 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

The latest death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 180 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The county has reported 15,881 cases of the virus among county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,485 cases were active Wednesday, officials said, an increase of five from Tuesday’s total. Officials said 14,216 cases are considered recovered.

Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is four more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 89% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.69% on Wednesday. Health officials said 163,915 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.