It was not a coincidence that the the launch of the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office on Friday fell on the 60th anniversary of the Gideon v. Wainwright Supreme Court ruling, wherein Clarence Earl Gideon won constitutional right to an attorney.

“Opening a public defender’s office is the county’s part in fulfilling a promise that the Supreme Court made,” Chief Public Defender Nathan Wood said. “Our constitution requires that if the government’s going to charge somebody with a crime that the government will also provide them with an attorney if they can’t afford to hire one themselves.”

Wood said this is how justice is able to remain fair and unbiased based on a person’s financial situation. Wood is a former felony prosecutor who will now be the managing lawyer in a law firm, carrying a docket of cases and shifting his focus from prosecution to defense.

“On this side of the coin, I am more focused on mercy than I am on accountability and trying to paint a holistic picture of our clients’ lives, protecting the innocent from prosecution and standing up for constitutional rights for everybody,” Wood said.

As a result of the temporary court closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the Brazos County population, Wood said there has been an increase in active felony cases with a decrease in the number of attorneys.

Funding for the office came from a $2 million grant through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

“So we have more cases being filed into the criminal justice system; meanwhile, in the last five or six years, we have experienced a decline in the total number of attorneys who are capable and qualified to handle those cases,” Wood said. “It’s been kind of an overwhelming situation for our courts and for our defense bar because their numbers have dwindled.”

Even though the office just began accepting cases this week, Wood said he already has a few goals in mind.

“By the end of this year, I’d like to be taking 25% of new cases where defendants are unable to hire private attorneys,” Wood said. “I’d like to be fully on the wheel taking misdemeanors, felonies and aggravated felonies.”

The wheel refers to a list of attorneys qualified to defend various levels of charges in Brazos County.

Additionally, Wood said he would like for the office to become certified and approved for capital representation, as well as eventually convert it from a county public defender’s office to a regional public defender’s office that provides representation to people across Brazos Valley.

“I think we can handle things very efficiently from our point of view,” Wood said. “This is basically a law firm that’s being set up with the sole function of representing clients who are unable to afford attorneys for themselves, so it’s a specialized niche that we can become very knowledgeable and efficient about.”

The process

Dana Zachary, associate court judge for Associate Court 1 and specialty court program judge whose office oversees indigent defense and compliance, pointed out that indigent defense is not new to Brazos County; rather, the public defender’s office is here to support the system. Zachary outlined the process of how indigent defense works and how the addition of a public defender’s office will serve the community.

First, the Justice of the Peace will ask if the defendant would like an attorney. If the answer is yes, the defendant will fill out an application to determine if they can afford a private attorney or not.

Zachary’s office receives and reviews the applications, makes the appointments for qualified indigents within three days and notifies the appointed attorney, who is asked to make contact within 10 days.

“We’re not setup to take walk-in clients,” Wood said. “People can walk in, and we’ll be happy to talk to them about how to go to the court and request a court-appointed attorney, but there are still private lawyers in Brazos County that are still handling a lot of court-appointed cases.”

Brazos County has what they call “the wheel,” or a list of attorneys who are qualified to defend the various levels of charges.

“If you look at our indigent defense plan, to be on each list, the attorneys have to meet certain qualifications,” she said.

This means that the public defender’s office will be another name on that wheel, she said, and the wheel rotates itself to allow appointments to be dispersed equally amongst attorneys. With that, Zachary added that the office will also be a great resource for both defendants and other private defense attorneys.

Recognizing that the county’s current indigent defense system has been successful, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said it was the recommendation of the judges to expand the pool of defense attorneys.

“That doesn’t mean that there won’t be any outside, private defense attorneys that will actually get hired, because there will be. But this gives us an office that’s going to be actually picking up cases,” Peters said. “The goal is to make sure that all defendants who have a constitutional right to be defended; we’re going to make sure that that happens here.”

The Brazos County Public Defender’s Office is located inside the Brazos County Administration Building at 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.