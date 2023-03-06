Brazos County will see some changes in the next two years, once the Brazos County Commissioners Court is able to identify where it wants to disperse $44.5 million in government funds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county received the influx of funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, and most recently only $26,000 of those funds had been doled out.

Katie Conner, Brazos County auditor and budget officer, told the commissioners during a workshop last August, that the funds have to be utilized in specific categories.

“We spent less than $200,000 on the vaccination hub, and $14 million has been recognized as revenue replacement,” she said. “We expect another $8 million to be recognized next year, and the total of about $22 million recognized as revenue replacement; that includes things specified in the [ARPA] grant: broadband, revenue replacement, water and public health.”

During the commissioner’s Feb. 28 meeting, they unanimously approved a funding agreement between Brazos County and Scotty’s House Brazos Valley Child Advocacy Center, Inc. for financial assistance up to $26,000 — pulled from the ARPA revenue replacement funds in the public health category.

The county used $162,608 to cover part of the cost of the COVID hub that was set up in 2021. There is $1,800,000 set aside for the governmental consultant that is helping the county make sure it follows federal guidelines for the spending of the funds.

Per the ARPA fund allotment list, which was approved during an October 2022 meeting, the commissioners identified 13 other projects that the funds could go toward. However, all 13 projects are preliminary and are subject to change at any time before their 2024 deadline, Conner said.

The commissioners identified a need for a medical examiner’s office in the county and set aside $24 million of ARPA funds. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Monday they are trying to determine a location for the medical examiner’s office.

“We have had a lot of discussions with Texas A&M and others and we are still moving forward on that,” he said. “We haven’t made a final decision yet, but I believe we are going to get this thing worked out. We are not there yet, but we are getting closer.”

Also on the list is $1 million set aside for a broadband initiative to provide better wireless service for Brazos County residents. Peters said they hired a contractor to lead them through the process of improving broadband where it is needed in the county.

“I am not a broadband expert, but we felt like supposedly there is a lot of other money that may be coming from grants only in the future,” he said. “We got someone under contract to help us work through that process and figure out how we move forward and be prepared for when the time comes; whether we use ARPA funds or whether we are able to go out for other money that is going to come from the state and the [Federal Reserve]. We have someone to help us.”

The county is also looking at a community recreation center/ multipurpose facility where $2 million of ARPA funds are set aside. Peters said they have looked in northeast Bryan to try to create a recreation center that also could be used for a voting location.

“That was part of the initiative that former Commissioner Irma Cauley had been a big supporter of,” he said. “We are still trying to work through that and see how we might make that work.”

Previously, the county purchased the former Bryan school district storage building, and the commissioners have set aside $9.3 million for its renovation efforts. Peters said recent discussion has been to locate the Public Defender’s Office there.

“We haven’t made a final decision on it but that has been the direction we have kind of leaned toward, but that would only take up more or less than half the building,” he said. “We have been trying to figure out who might compliment that office and be able to utilize the remainder of the building.”

The county also looked into setting aside $1.5 million for an HVAC/air purification system for the jail, Juvenile Detention Center, the Health Department and other mass congregant sites in county buildings. Peters said when COVID-19 hit, some experts said a purification system with an HVAC system could be put in to kill that virus. He said the county was looking into ways they can prevent any future viruses from spreading by investing in a similar system.

Conner said the remaining projects under the ARPA allotment include: a feasibility study for the Brazos County Administration Building sanctuary remodel with $100,000 funds set aside; Elder Care/R U OK? Call Program for a price tag of $50,000; a feasibility study for the Brazos County Administration Building north wing renovation for $100,000, with another $1.5 million set aside for the actual renovations; Brazos Valley Community Action Programs for Meals on Wheels for $500,000; Unlimited Potential for $2,000,000; Friends for Life for $16,200; and housing assistance programs for Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley for $250,000.

The ARPA funds have to be obligated or committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and they must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, Conner said.

Peters said his hope would be that they can complete all of the projects, but are aware of the deadlines they have to meet.

“Certainly any outside agency, they have to be able to provide us with information that would be required for us to do the reporting on, and so those are things that are kind of out of our control; but we know that we have to firmly have those projects identified by 2024,” he said. “Even though that seems like a long time, that is pretty short when you think about construction projects. … I would not want to send that money back.”