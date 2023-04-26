About 78,000 appraised property valuation notices were mailed on Monday and residents might see an uptick larger than expected, according to Dana Horton, chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District.

“Values are up 15% to 20% across the board again this year. There are some places that are lower and some that are higher, but as an average, Brazos County is up about 20%,” Horton said. “[The increase] is statewide. … Anderson County is 32% up, Aransas County is 26% up, Archer County is 14% up, Bexar is 15.8% up, Burnet County is 25% up, Caldwell County is 34.5% up and Dallas County is 15% up and it is just kind of everywhere.”

Last year, Horton said they had 14,500 protests and she is expecting that to be higher this year.

“When COVID happened, we opened that electronic file of online appeals, we opened that up to everybody which we had not done in the past, and we left it that way,” she said. “So we get a lot of online appeals, which is great, they all have the opportunity to do that. … Probably 50% of those protests were electronically filed.”

Because of the volume of protests, Horton said changes are being made.

“We are trying to do more informal scheduling and not do informal hearings or meetings on actual hearing days,” she said. “I want to [let the public know] to contact us early and get any informals that may be done and taken care of before hearings start, or at least before their scheduled hearing.”

She also wants residents to be aware they put a copy of everyone’s appraisal notice on their website.

“Those people that we have sent a notice out to, it should be attached to their property on the website,” she said. “If they don’t get it in the mail, they can go look and see if it is on the website. If it is not on the website yet, they probably haven’t been notified as of yet.”

According to a Monday press release, the district advised that informal reviews are open to all Brazos County property owners/agents.

“Due to the volume of protests received in the past few years, informal reviews will now be held in April and May before formal hearings begin and on non-hearing days after formal hearings have begun. Formal hearings begin on May 16,” the release states. “Property owners/agents with multiple properties are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment for informal review as soon as possible after receiving the Notice(s) of Appraised Value.”

For more information, visit brazoscad.org or call 774-4100. Residents can visit their office at 4051 Pendleton Drive in Bryan, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.