Brazos County places new restrictions on sexually oriented businesses

The Brazos County Commissioners Court approved a sexually oriented business order on Tuesday that placed restrictions on anyone looking to open a sexually oriented business in the unincorporated areas of Brazos County.

The newly passed order also prohibits businesses such as sexually oriented escort services, encounter centers and massage parlors, sexually oriented modeling studios, sexually oriented motels, sexually oriented motion picture video viewing areas and media viewing booths.

According to the order, sexually oriented businesses are divided into Class I and Class II businesses. Class I businesses are listed as sexually oriented media stores and sexually oriented novelty stores, while Class II businesses are listed as sexually oriented cabarets or theaters and sexually oriented motion picture theaters.

Restrictions also will limit where sexually oriented businesses are allowed to locate. Places of worship, schools, public parks, “a place of public assembly,” child care facilities and “residential use” are considered “sensitive use” areas according to the order. Class I businesses must remain 1,500 feet away from “sensitive use” locations while Class II businesses must remain 2,000 feet away.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the Commissioners Court is not trying to deter potential business in the county, but is trying to make sure there are guidelines in place so it’s done properly and legally.

“We, the Commissioners Court, needed some sort of control over the way it’s handled and the rules that they have to follow and that’s really what this ordinance does,” Peters said.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said sexual oriented businesses tend to show a correlation with an increase in drug trafficking, prostitution, human trafficking and other illegal activities that the Sheriff’s Office would like to “head off.”

“The order lays out a little over 20 different potential violations and those will be a Class A misdemeanor,” Dicky said. Class A misdemeanors can include a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in a county jail.

As Brazos County experiences continued growth and with construction of the anticipated Interstate 14, concerns have been raised about a potential increase in human trafficking, Peters said.

“Having this thing in place gives us the ability to limit that sort of illegal activity to the highest degree we can. Unfortunately we can’t stop it, but this ordinance will give us that ability to try and limit it and control it to some degree by what these businesses can do and where they can locate,” Peters said.

Potential business owners will be required to pass a background check to receive a sexual oriented business license. Employees and entertainers of Class II sexual oriented businesses also will be required to have a permit issued from Brazos County Special Projects Administrator.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be the first to take a look and run a criminal background check on all the business owners to make sure that we’re not getting someone who’s already been involved in criminal activity,” Peters said.

Security officers will be required during all business hours; the number of officers is dependent on capacity. A surveillance camera that provides “coverage of the parking lot or lots” must be installed along with separate cameras that “provide coverage of the faces of all persons entering and all persons exiting all buildings.” Business hours also have been limited.

“I think this community has an expectation of what our quality of life is going to be and it’s important not only that we communicate that to folks, but if someone does decide to locate a sexually oriented business here they know what our expectations are,” Dicky said.

Peters said he believes the order means a lot to citizens living outside the Bryan-College Station city limits that may either live close to a sexually oriented business or had a potential location where one could operate. He hopes the order can help prevent sexually oriented businesses from becoming a “free-for-all,” Peters said.

“I think it’s something that needed to happen and I’m happy that the Commissioners Court is on board and we passed that this morning,” he said.

