Residents of Greenleaf Lane in Bryan have consistently asked for Brazos County’s assistance in fixing a portion of the road they believe belongs to the county, while county officials argue that it is a private road and not subject to county finances.

The road in question is at the intersection of Rustic Oaks Drive and Greenleaf Lane; after Greenleaf Lane comes to a now-widened cul-de-sac, there is a deteriorating culvert crossing close to collapse, as it consistently floods from the creek that flows beneath it.

Beyond the culvert crossing is the remainder of Greenleaf Lane where about 60 residents live. A portion of those residents have spoken at multiple commissioners’ court meetings to have their voices heard, including Brian Cahill. The Greenleaf Lane resident told The Eagle the culvert crossing is on platted county land and has had work done on it in the past maintained by the county.

“The culverts are entirely within the platted and dedicated section of the Greenleaf section of Rustic Oaks,” he said. “Once you go past that, it is a gravel road that we as residents contribute money to and we maintain, and we are not asking the county to maintain our gravel road.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the Rustic Oaks Subdivision was developed, and the developer asked for acceptance of those roads in Rustic Oaks in 1988, and was then accepted by the county.

“There was a cul-de-sac down there and that was accepted into the County Road Maintenance System [when] the roads were built. The developer on a couple of hundred acres on the other side of the creek, in preparation of eventually developing that, he left an easement that went to the edge of the property line,” Peters told The Eagle on Thursday. “He put that easement in place, but was not part of the county road system. But the easement was there so that when he decided to develop that extra acreage that he had across the creek, he had an access to it, and at some point — I think it might have been in the early 1990s — he decided to develop that extra acreage he had on the other side of the creek.”

Cahill and others argue that with respect to access easement, the properties in the private section of Greenleaf have access easements on it to let others drive across it.

“But Greenleaf inside of Rustic Oaks is a public road dedicated and accepted by the county; there is no access easement there, it is a public road,” Cahill said. “This is a publicly dedicated section of road. When you dedicate a road and [accept] it, the county holds it in lieu of the state of Texas and it is owned by the state of Texas, and there is nothing private about where the culverts are at.”

Peters said the developer installed the culverts, but because he was platting in 10-acre or larger tracts, he did not have to plat that with the county.

“It is not a requirement to plat with the county," Peters said. "As long as the tracts are 10 acres or larger, then you can divide up and you don’t have to plat it and get it approved through the Court. ... But this additional road, the extension that he added on there, was not brought to county standards and he didn’t intend to bring it to county standards because he didn’t intend to ask for it to be accepted into the maintenance system. That happened after 1988, it was certainly after the county accepted the roads up to that cul-de-sac [that] he extended Greenleaf.”

Cahill said he has done research and had surveyors examine where the county road ends and where the private road begins, and based on their findings the culvert crossing falls within the county road. He also said due to the aged appearance of the culverts, they had to have been installed before 1988.

“They were put in between [1986 and 1988] and accepted by the county,” he said. “And they are saying differently, but they are providing no documentation for anything they have told us for the last 4 1/2 years.”

Peters said the culverts have washed out to some degree and there are visible bricks put in by someone.

“It certainly wouldn’t have been the county that put them in there; that is not the way we would do it,” he said. “If we were actually doing a culvert, and putting that in, we wouldn’t do that kind of stuff, so it looks clear that someone maintained that to some degree other than the county.”

Jim Jones, who has lived on Greenleaf since 1992, said water washed over the bridge at the culvert crossing on multiple occasions and “the county came out and fixed everything.”

“At some point in time they moved the county maintenance sign from the west side to the east side of the creek [nearest Rustic Oaks Drive] and that was after they had to maintain it a couple of times after a flooding event, and it stayed there for over 20 years," he said. "They maintained that portion from the cul-de-sac to the culvert crossing and they always have."

Jones also said that in 2019 he and Cahill met with county officials to ask why the county maintenance sign had been moved further away from the culvert crossing, which was around the same time work had been done to repair the area so residents could drive across.

“I confronted the maintenance supervisor and said, ‘You were there,’ because I recognized him and I said, ‘You remember when you all had to repair that culvert crossing,’ and he said, ‘Yes I remember that,’” Jones said. “It is undeniable on their part that they have repaired it, they have leveled it off. … The plat description says that is dedicated property. If I wanted to buy it I couldn’t. It is deeded to the county. They own that land.”

Peters said at one point some county employees errantly believed the stretch between the cul-de-sac and the culverts was part of the county’s maintenance system.

“We have looked back at the maintenance records that we have ... and did not find a single dollar that was spent on the culvert portion,” he said. “I am told that nobody is aware of, ever maintained any of the culverts. … That short stretch between the cul-de-sac going toward the culverts, shouldn’t have had any county rock put on it either, but there could have been. But even with that, I am not sure that makes it a requirement that the county would even maintain that for the future because that portion was never passed by the county. The portion that was passed by the county was including the cul-de-sac back toward Bryan.”

Cahill said he obtained county maintenance records that show entries for maintenance work, but not specifically for the culverts in 2015 and 2018. He was told the county only keeps five years' worth of records. Peters said as far as a solution for the residents, the county’s general counsel advised the group to create a Homeowner’s Association to put money together to correct the problem. Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla also said creating an HOA would be in their best interest to raise the funds they need.

Cahill said they currently have an "unofficial HOA" in place, and that county officials told them it would cost $1 million to bring the road to county standards because of FEMA regulations. Through Cahill's research with surveyors, he was told it would cost $300,000 to replace the entire crossing and install new culverts.

“Every neighbor puts in 30 bucks a month … and we are using that to maintain our private road,” he said. “We are responsible citizens. We are not saying ‘You all need to come fix our private road.’ A $300,000 culvert fix for 17 households to take care of? It is real nice to say, ‘Build an HOA and gather dues for that.’ That is an astronomical number that you can’t gather dues for.”

Konderla also said that the residents of Greenleaf are not in Rustic Oaks, and that the county built the road up to a cul-de-sac that ended before the creek.

“As a commissioner I can’t commit public money to what is to me very obviously, a road and a water crossing that was not accepted in 1988 with the rest of that Rustic Oaks subdivision,” he said.

Jones said he hopes officials will acknowledge that portion of the road as county property.

“It just blows my mind how they logically can say that it is not their property, when the county records show that it does belong to them? How can they say it is private?” he said. “The next step is to take them to court, but why should citizens have to sue their county? That doesn’t make sense either. They are supposed to work for us, not against us.”