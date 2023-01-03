Brazos County officers identified after being struck by gunfire

Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson, who was one of two Brazos County law enforcement officers shot in a 12-hour period Friday, was released from St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan on Tuesday.

Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the other officer shot during a manhunt for Joshua Ryan Herrin, remains at home recovering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and serious injury to her left eye from shrapnel caused by other rounds being fired into her vehicle, according to Deputy David Wilcox of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Herrin, 44, was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of Watson and Re. He was shot by Bryan police after engaging in gunfire, according to the Bryan Police Department, and as of Tuesday remains hospitalized at St. Joseph's for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to Kole Taylor, public information officer for the department.

“At this point we are collecting evidence,” Wilcox said Tuesday afternoon. “We are taking pictures, taking a look at everything, getting our timeline right and just working through any regular investigation.”

Watson, a four-year veteran of the BPD, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Thursday night. According to the BPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Watson ran after him, and the suspect fired multiple shots, one striking Watson, who did not return gunfire. The suspect then stole the patrol vehicle and fled the scene before abandoning it in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Social media posts said Herrin was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang, which was missing its front grill and headlights, and Re spotted the vehicle in the Benchley area of Robertson County on Friday afternoon. She was injured by gunfire, the BPD said on Twitter.

“Re is still at home recovering with friends and family," Wilcox said. "Right now we are so thankful for the support of the local agencies that helped us, we are thankful for the support of our community and everyone. Right now our biggest focus is wishing Re a speedy recovery and getting her healthy and back up and on track.”

Wilcox said responding deputies assisted Re and she was transported to the hospital in stable condition, where she was treated and released Friday afternoon. Shortly afterward, a perimeter was created near Old Hearne Road and Mumford-Benchley Road while multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Herrin. A collaborative search of the area was conducted and the suspect was found and taken into custody near Peyton Road, Wilcox said.

According to Justice Web online, Herrin has a 22-record count of arrests in Brazos County; charges include drug possession, burglary of a vehicle and habitat, theft, assault, arson and resisting arrest.