Brazos County no longer under outdoor burn ban as of Monday

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters lifted the burn ban for Brazos County on Monday.

No outdoor burning was allowed while the ban was in effect.

Previously during an Oct. 25 Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban.

According to Barbara Smith, public communications officer for the county, they are working to have the county website reflect the status change in the burn ban.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Burleson, Lee, Grimes, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Walker and Milam counties are also not under a burn ban as of Tuesday afternoon.

