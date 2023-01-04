Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research

Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016.

The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children.

“When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything," Bridier recalled. "We lost our whole entire life and our purpose and meaning. My goal and my last promise to my daughter at her gravesite was that I will fight to my last breath to find a cure to this cancer that no one is really touching.

“After being in health care for more than 20 years, I had never heard of this disease. For that to be a primary factor and cause in my child’s death, I was just very alarmed to know that zero funding was going toward DIPG; only 4% of federal funding was going toward childhood cancer. I really wanted to devote my time to find a cure and I found an organization that was as dedicated as I was.”

That organization is known as The Cure Starts Now and Bridier became the director for the Central Texas chapter in order to raise awareness and funds for research to find a cure for families whose children have the disease. The Cure Starts Now has 41 chapters in three countries including the United States, Australia and Canada.

At the local level, Bridier and her husband, Troy, a state trooper, wanted to find a way to raise money for research and utilize local law enforcement agencies.

“I was thinking about what I could do and I was talking to a colleague of mine and I heard them joking around about beards and I wanted to see if they would be allowed to grow beards and raise money for cancer,” Vicky Bridier said. “They said, ‘There is no way anyone is going to approve that policy.’ So I reached out to the four agencies here and asked them ‘Will you partner with us?’”

They did partner with her and since 2016, each November and December, officers in the Texas A&M University, Bryan and College Station police departments and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office donate money to the Cure Starts Now-Central Chapter and in exchange get to grow a beard or wear nail polish, which is typically not allowed in uniform.

These law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard it Up and Color for the Cure campaigns, raising $10,481. On Wednesday morning they presented a check to Cure Starts Now outside of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office in Bryan.

Brazos County law enforcement agencies were the first to join the campaign, and since 2018, more than 110 law enforcement agencies in 21 states have raised over $670,000, according to Kole Taylor, public information officer for the Bryan Police Department.

On Nov. 1,2022, officers participating from the local agencies donated $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers donated $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know.

“Most of the departments at that time [2016] had strict no-beard policies," Taylor said. "Bryan PD as well, we are not allowed to have beards except for at the end of the couple months of the year for this cause.

"This is a way for our officers to donate, and if you donate to the cause you’re able to keep your beard for these couple months.”

With their full beards and fresh nail polish, the Brazos County law enforcement agencies contributed to Bridier’s goal. As of January they have raised $702,000 with 100% of the funds going toward research, which she said is a long way from the first year.

“I partnered with Austin Chapter Director James Fleming — he was a retired officer and his son passed away from DIPG three months after my daughter did,” she said. “We partnered and we started reaching out and our goal was to raise $10,000 that first year. We raised over $150,000 that year.”

After reaching a wider audience, Bridier said she established a support group for mothers who had lost their children to this cancer, and so far her group has 50 members. However, with the recent research, she said doctors have been able to expand a child’s lifespan after diagnosis.

“The average lifespan for a child post diagnosis is nine months to live; my daughter didn’t have that chance," she said. "I want all of the other children to have an opportunity not only to live cancer free, but to live longer than nine months.

“What we see now with all of the funding we have done with these research studies, is that children’s lives are extending now to two years, three years, four years, we have some battling five years. I hate to see them battle, but their lives have been extended because of this community, of the people who have just poured into the love of donating and supporting us.”

To find out more or donate to the Central Texas chapter, visit thecurestartsnow.org/get-involved/chapters/texas-central.