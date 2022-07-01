Brazos County labeled high risk due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that Brazos County was elevated to a high-risk COVID-19 community level, after seeing a spike in cases.

Other high-risk areas in the Brazos Valley include Burleson, Robertson, Grimes and Washington County, according to the CDC COVID data tracker; Leon and Madison County are currently deemed low risk.

There were 119 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Brazos County and another 96 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county reported its most recent of 418 total deaths during the course of the pandemic on June 3.

Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator for the Brazos County Health District, said the county was deemed high risk because there are 333 positive cases per 100,000 people in the county.

“We haven’t been high risk since the winter time around January, and as of [Thursday] we were considered high risk,” she said. “The current [Omicron] strain of COVID is much more contagious and because of that we do encourage the public to mask up while they are indoors or in any sort of transportation where they have to share a vehicle with members that are outside of their home.”

In addition to the Omicron variant, Parrish said sub-variants of Omicron are adding to the spike in cases. There are several lineages of Omicron: B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5, and each one has multiple sub-lineages, according to the CDC. Parrish said BA.2 and BA.5 have been the most prevalent.

“First and foremost, we do want to push COVID vaccines. They are the most effective way to not only prevent COVID, but even if you do get it, you are far less likely to have any severe symptoms or be hospitalized,” she said. “Even if you are already vaccinated, I would suggest [wearing a mask] because it is an added layer of protection. The thing is that while you may not get sick, somebody else very well could; and social distancing is always a good idea, but now we especially want to practice it with the high COVID numbers.”

Parrish said the county has not reported any COVID deaths recently, though the current strain of the virus is "much more transmissible than previous strains that we have seen.”

“We are barely hovering above 50% of our population being fully vaccinated, and so we want to make sure that everybody who is eligible gets vaccinated,” she said. “Especially now that children 6 months and older are able to get vaccinated.”

According to the CDC as of Friday, there are 119,694 people in Brazos County who are fully vaccinated; while 64.4% of the county’s population of children 5 years and older have received at least one dose.

The Brazos County Health District and a majority of pharmacies and health care providers can provide all three types of vaccine, she said.

“Something that we are really trying to push right now is for parents who have school-age children to just come in and now when it is early and take care of their vaccines for back to school and COVID all at once,” Parrish said. “[For example] if you have a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old, bring them in all at the same time to get vaccinated for COVID and their back-to-school shots. All three vaccines [Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson] are offered but call ahead to make sure we have everything available.”

The Brazos County Health District offers vaccines 8:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30-11 a.m. Fridays.

In addition, there have been 12 cases of monkeypox reported statewide, according to the CDC. Parrish said there are no active cases of monkeypox in Brazos County.

In a Thursday press release, the Texas DSHS stated it has identified multiple cases of monkeypox in Texas in people who did not travel outside the state; while the first cases involved international travel, three patients report they did not travel in the three weeks before becoming sick, meaning they were exposed in Texas.

“With the sharp increase in monkeypox cases worldwide, it’s not surprising to see the virus spread in Texas,” Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist, said in the release. “We want people to know what the symptoms are, and if they have symptoms, to avoid the types of close contact with other people that can spread the disease.”

Monkeypox is a viral illness that starts with symptoms of fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion; later, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters may appear, according to the release.

“The rash often appears first on the face and inside the mouth and then spreads to other parts of the body. People who develop a rash should avoid direct contact with other people and contact their health care provider as soon as possible for next steps,” the release stated. “Clinicians should consider monkeypox when they see patients with compatible symptoms and promptly report all suspected cases to their local public health department.”

The Texas DSHS stated that notifying the health department about suspected cases will help in testing and allow public health to determine whether anyone who had close contact with the patient should received the monkeypox vaccine.

“If given within four days of exposure, the vaccine can prevent people from getting sick with the disease. Health departments can work through DSHS to request doses of the vaccine from the strategic national stockpile,” the release stated. “Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids like saliva. It can also be transmitted with prolonged face-to-fact contact via respiratory droplets. Many of the monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been among men who have sex with men, but anyone who has direct skin contact with or kisses someone who is infectious could contract the virus.”

For more information on monkeypox, visit dshs.texas.gov/IDCU/disease/monkeypox/monkeypox/.

