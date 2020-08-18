Brazos County issues burn ban

Brazos County commissioners unanimously approved a 90-day burn ban at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning.
The ban goes into effect Tuesday. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.
Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, said fire chiefs for precincts 3 and 4 requested the burn ban.
Ware added that the county's drought index, which is a measure of fire potential, is currently at an average of 602. The index ranges from zero to 800, with zero representing no moisture depletion and 800 meaning absolutely dry conditions.
As of today, there are 132 counties in Texas enforcing burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The list includes Burleson, Madison, Milam and Robertson counties in the Brazos Valley.
Outdoor cooking and open-flame devices are prohibited during the ban's duration. Cooking devices that utilize propane or natural gas and have a complete and full enclosure are exempted from the ban. Wood or charcoal cooking devices that have an enclosure also are exempt, provided the surrounding area is clear of vegetation and combustible materials.
Welding may be allowed if a spotter is provided for each welder, cutter or grinder, as well as for any activity that could cause a spark. A minimum radius of 25 feet or three times the height of the welding, whichever is greater, must be maintained; at least 100 gallons of water must be kept on site; and a minimum of one water-pressure fire extinguisher per spotter must be maintained. Welding is not allowed if winds are greater than 20 miles per hour or relative humidity is less than 30 percent. Welders must give notice to the Brazos County risk manager or Brazos County Emergency Services by calling 361-3888.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!