Storm pummels Brazos Valley

A wall of thunderclouds darkens the sky pouring buckets of rain on commuters making their ways down Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station May 9, 2013.

 Dave McDermand

The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a portion of Brazos County until 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said there is a threat for winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail with approaching storms.

