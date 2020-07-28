The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a portion of Brazos County until 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service said there is a threat for winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail with approaching storms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including College Station TX, Bryan TX, Lake Bryan TX until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/7FAylT95hB— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 28, 2020
Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye College Station TX, Bryan TX, Lake Bryan TX hasta las 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Aap1axxN83— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 28, 2020
