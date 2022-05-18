Brazos County high schools prepare for graduation ceremonies

The time has come again for graduating high school seniors in Brazos County to walk the stage and receive their diplomas, after a two-year hiatus from graduation ceremonies being adjusted to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather.

Matt Kennedy, spokesperson for the Bryan school district, said he is looking forward to their four spring gradations as the students start the next chapter in their lives.

“Graduation is what we do and that is what we are about. We are about ‘children first, always’ and what do we want those children to do? We want them to graduate,” he said. “This is our Super Bowl and we are pumped about seeing kids walk across the stage and seeing their stories play out for the best, and I couldn’t be happier to experience it with them.”

After being with the Bryan school district the last six years, Kennedy said moving graduation ceremonies to Merrill Green Stadium during the previous two years was not what they planned.

“The last two COVID years we saw that Merrill Green was a great place to take pictures, but you just can’t depend on the weather,” he said. “A number of people said it was good we get to go back to Reed Arena, and we are happy for that, and we are all focused on seeing our kids walk across the stage.”

Tiffany Parkerson, the executive director of secondary education with the College Station school district, agreed having students back in their original graduation location of Reed Arena, is extra special this year.

“Being back at Reed Arena gives us an opportunity to have each of our graduates have as many guests as they are able to have and it is going to be so exciting to be in that larger venue again; and we are not limited to who we are able to have there to celebrate with our graduates,” she said. “We look forward to the ceremony, rain or shine. It was special to have our graduation ceremonies at our football stadium fields, and it was a unique setting; however, it just still doesn’t compare to the convenience and the accommodations that are available at Reed Arena. It just feels different.”

Bryan and College Station schools have traditions in their ceremonies, including Bryan’s MC Harris’ tradition of handing out a yellow rose during the ceremony, Kennedy said.

“The graduating seniors are given a yellow rose and then they hand off the rose to someone who impacted them along their high school journey, either a parent or a teacher or any significant person, and that is a great moment for them,” he said. “Bryan Collegiate invites a special guest speaker every year, and our two big high schools have traditions as well, and it is great to experience what each has to offer.”

College Station school district’s traditions are always growing, Parkerson said, including allowing students to decorate their graduation cap.

“One of the things that we started doing with the Class of 2020 is allowing our students in CSISD to decorate their graduation caps and that is a unique way for each of our students to celebrate their future or celebrate the unique things about their journey through high school,” she said. “I look forward to seeing those different celebratory differences to their graduation caps, and nothing beats the opportunity to see our graduates interact with our faculty and staff with hugs and tears and joy, and it is a great way to end their journey in CSISD.”

St. Joseph Catholic School will kick off graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. Friday at Christ the Good Shepherd Chapel with 15 graduating seniors.

Allen Academy’s commencement ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday with 16 graduating seniors.

Brazos Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. May 28 with 25 graduating seniors.

The Bryan school district will begin its graduations May 26 with MC Harris at 6 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center with 111 seniors; Bryan Collegiate High School graduates will cross the stage at 7 p.m. May 27 with 71 seniors at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Auditorium; Bryan High School’s graduation will be held at 9 a.m. May 28 at Reed Arena with 459 graduating seniors; Rudder High School will follow with its 337 graduating seniors crossing the stage at noon at Reed Arena.

The College Station school district graduations will start May 26, when College View High School’s 28 seniors graduate at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Rudder Theatre; the College Station High School commencement will take place at 4 p.m. May 27 at Reed Arena with 491 seniors; followed by A&M Consolidated High School’s graduation at 7:30 p.m. with 463 seniors.

As a reminder, Kennedy said Reed Arena issued a map for parents, which stated Wellborn and George Bush will be the slowest route due to construction.

“The fastest route is to use F.M. 2818 to avoid Wellborn Road. The intersection at Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive is closed for construction,” he said. “There is a chance that George Bush Drive will be down to one lane in each direction.”

For College Station’s school district, Parkerson said graduates are provided two parking passes, however, any additional guests need a parking pass and those can be purchased online at the TAMU parking office or at the parking lot the night of the event.

“Because of construction on Wellborn Road and Holleman, there are many detours in place, so families and guests need to plan ahead to make sure they have enough time to get there, and this is also the first time that there are other graduation ceremonies before ours,” she said.

To purchase a parking pass, visit transport.tamu.edu/parking.

