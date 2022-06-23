 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brazos County Health District to offer free HIV testing

  • 0

In honor of National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, the Brazos County Health District will be offering free rapid HIV tests, according to a press release earlier this week.

The free tests will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brazos Valley Health Department, 201 N. Texas Ave, and no appointment is necessary. The health district also recommends that all sexually active adults get tested to know their HIV status.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County ranks 24th in Texas for cases of people living with HIV and 25th for cases of AIDS.

Early treatment of HIV has been found to increase the average life-expectancy of those with HIV by 12 years and decrease the number of infections by 35.3% on average, according to a 2010 study by Stanford University.

Community members from both Project Unity and Pride Community Center will be in the lobby to provide their services to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Violent Crime is surging in six major cities, including New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert