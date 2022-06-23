Brazos County Health District to offer free HIV testing

In honor of National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, the Brazos County Health District will be offering free rapid HIV tests, according to a press release earlier this week.

The free tests will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brazos Valley Health Department, 201 N. Texas Ave, and no appointment is necessary. The health district also recommends that all sexually active adults get tested to know their HIV status.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County ranks 24th in Texas for cases of people living with HIV and 25th for cases of AIDS.

Early treatment of HIV has been found to increase the average life-expectancy of those with HIV by 12 years and decrease the number of infections by 35.3% on average, according to a 2010 study by Stanford University.

Community members from both Project Unity and Pride Community Center will be in the lobby to provide their services to the public.