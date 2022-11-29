 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brazos County Health District to host free clinic for HIV testing, COVID and flu vaccines

  • 0

The Brazos County Health District is partnering with Project Unity to host a World Aids Day clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Brazos County Health District, located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan.

The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to help visitors sign up for health insurance, free $20 gift cards with the completion of a survey and community resources, according to a Monday press release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Georgette Herring, a nurse practitioner with the health district, said the CDC recommends that all sexually active adults be tested for HIV at least once a year.

“It is estimated that one out of eight people with HIV do not know that they have the virus. Testing is the only way to diagnose and treat HIV,” Herring said. “With treatment, a person has the same life expectancy as a person without HIV. Without treatment, a person has an average life expectancy of only 12 years.”

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Herring at gherring@brazoscountytx.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert