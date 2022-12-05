 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County Health District to distribute free COVID-19 tests

The Brazos County Health District is distributing free rapid COVID-19 home test kits starting Wednesday in preparation for the holidays, according to Arthur Davila, public health emergency preparedness manager for the district. 

Tests will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front desk, located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan. 

Supplies are limited to two boxes per person and are available while supplies last. 

"Being tested can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping those infected away from gatherings with multiple households like Christmas or New Year’s Eve," Davila said in a Monday press release. "Experts suggest taking a rapid COVID-19 test two days before an event and the morning of. If both tests come back negative, there is a low chance of having COVID-19."

For more information, contact Davila at adavila@brazoscounytx.gov or call 979-361-5700.

