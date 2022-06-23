Brazos County Health District offering free COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

The Brazos County Health District has begun administering free COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
On Thursday, the health district began offering vaccines for the youngest Americans less than a week after it was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the health district, no appointment is needed and parents can come by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 201 N. Texas Ave in Bryan to vaccinate their children.
The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will both be offered, according to the health district.