Brazos County Health District hosts Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration on Saturday

The Brazos County Health District is inviting all Brazos Valley residents to their first annual Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the health district located at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District, said the district wanted to honor those lives lost to breast cancer and celebrate the survivors and provide free resources.

Guests will hear from Andrea Farrar, a nurse and breast cancer survivor, during the reception and decorate a flag in honor of someone who has had breast cancer, and are encouraged to sign up for a free breast cancer screening provided by Texas C-Step, she said.

“We wanted to schedule a community event centered around health, and what better way than to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and give access to free mammograms to women who need them,” Parrish said.

The free screenings will be offered to women ages 40 to 74, who are uninsured, live in the Brazos Valley, have not received a mammogram within one year and are willing to pre-register two weeks in advance, she said.

Those who qualify for a free breast cancer screening can call (979) 436-0453 or (979) 436-0443 to pre-register.

For more information, visit brazoshealth.org/node/149.