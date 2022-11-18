Brazos County Health District encourages vaccines amidst rise in flu cases

The number of confirmed flu cases is reaching record highs in Brazos County, according to a news release from the Brazos County Health District on Thursday.

Because of this, health officials are encouraging members of the community to get their flu vaccine. As of Thursday, there were 1,068 confirmed flu cases reported in November across the county in comparison to 732 in November 2021 and 582 in November 2020, according to the Health District’s website.

“I believe it’s two factors,” Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District, said in response to the cause of this influx of flu cases. “One of the biggest factors is that people have not been as vigilant as they have in the past two years. We’ve all grown very comfortable, and we’re not as vigilant about washing our hands, social distancing and wearing masks, and I think the second reason is that this variant of the flu, Flu Type A, is just very spreadable this year.”

She said data indicates the flu vaccine is very effective; therefore, a third reason for the rise in flu cases is that people are not getting the vaccine. To encourage those who are unvaccinated, Parrish said the reasoning to get vaccinated is three-fold.

“First and foremost is that the vaccines are very effective at preventing disease and spreading it to others,” Parrish said. “Secondly, specifically for the flu vaccine, a very common objection we hear is that the flu gives you the flu, and that’s simply not the case.”

The flu vaccine contains a dead version of the virus, so it cannot make you sick, she said. If someone gets the flu following their flu shot, Parrish said it is often due to the fact that people get the vaccine while it is in the incubation period, so they were already sick when they received the vaccine.

“Lastly, even if you get sick with either flu or COVID, being vaccinated greatly reduces the symptoms and severity, and the big thing is that it prevents hospitalization, which we’re all about,” Parrish said. “We want to make sure that hospital beds are available for people who are incredibly ill or who have experienced some sort of trauma or accident, heart attack, stroke, things like that.”

Apart from getting vaccinated, Parrish said there are preventative measures people can take to protect themselves and others from respiratory diseases, such as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

“Obviously, mask up, vaccinations, shop early or use curbside services to avoid large crowds, stay home if you’re feeling sick, skip the kisses with relatives and little ones — we know that’s especially tempting because Thanksgiving is a time you get to see nieces, nephews, grandchildren, little cousins, — hugs but no kisses, and take a test before you go to any gatherings,” Parrish said.

She also encouraged community members to schedule a time to visit their doctor to take a flu test, as well as an at-home COVID-19 test two days before and the morning of the event.

“If your rapid COVID-19 tests both come back negative, there is a very low chance that you have COVID,” Parrish said.

For those looking to receive the flu vaccine, the Brazos County Health District offers them during normal immunization clinic hours: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays. These can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 boosters.