Brazos County gets PuroClean franchise

A 35-year veteran of the window- and carpet-cleaning industry has opened a PuroClean franchise in Bryan.
The franchise, run by David Bonilla, specializes in water, fire and mold damage, biohazard removal and COVID-19 cleanings.
PuroClean has been in business for more than 20 years and has more than 325 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
For information about the Brazos County franchise, call 213-4060, email dbonilla@puroclean.com or visit puroclean.com/pbc-tx.
