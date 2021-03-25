 Skip to main content
Brazos County gets PuroClean franchise
Brazos County gets PuroClean franchise

A 35-year veteran of the window- and carpet-cleaning industry has opened a PuroClean franchise in Bryan.

The franchise, run by David Bonilla, specializes in water, fire and mold damage, biohazard removal and COVID-19 cleanings.

PuroClean has been in business for more than 20 years and has more than 325 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For information about the Brazos County franchise, call 213-4060, email dbonilla@puroclean.com or visit puroclean.com/pbc-tx.

